Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from Supreme Court in Sandalwood drugs case

The Supreme Court Thursday granted bail to Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case.

The 30-year-old actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by CCB Police on September 4 on charges of association with an international drug peddling racket that revolved around supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at big-ticket events and rave parties.

A bench of justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph set aside the November 3, last year order of the Karnataka High Court refusing to grant bail to Dwivedi and others in the case registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Over the last two months, the Karnataka Police have arrested 15 people, including some Kannada actors, and summoned others from the film industry in connection with the drug peddling case.

So far, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and questioned Diganth Manchale and wife Aindrita Ray, Akul Balaji and Santosh Kumar. The CCB have also named in its FIR Aditya Alva, son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, as well as film producer Shiva Prakash.