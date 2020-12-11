Sandalwood drugs case: Karnataka HC grants conditional bail to Sanjjanaa Galrani

Galrani — who made her debut as a lead actor with Ganda Hendathi (2006)— was arrested by the Central Crime Branch on September 8 (Facebook/Sanjjanaa Galrani)

The Karnataka High Court Friday granted conditional bail to Kannada film actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, an accused in the Sandalwood drugs case.

According to the order pronounced by the High Court, Galrani will be released subject to execution of a personal bond of Rs. 3,00,000 with two sureties. Further, she has been ordered to mark her attendance twice every month and to co-operate with the investigation.

Earlier this month, Galrani had moved a fresh petition seeking bail on medical grounds after which the HC ordered a medical checkup for the actor on Monday. Passing the order, Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar had then directed authorities to make arrangements for a medical check-up for Galrani at Vani Vilas Hospital. The court has also asked the concerned officers to submit a report on the same by Thursday.

Galrani — who made her debut as a lead actor with Ganda Hendathi (2006), the Kannada remake of Bollywood film Murder — was arrested by the Central Crime Branch on September 8 fallowing a search at her Indiranagar residence in connection with a drug peddling case involving other actors from the industry.

She was sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on the outskirts of Bengaluru on September 16, two days after another actor Ragini Dwivedi was shifted to the same prison.

According to CCB sleuths, Galrani was closely watched after her friend Rahul Thonshe was arrested a few days before her she was held. Sources in the CCB told Indianexpress.com that the raids at her residence were carried out based on Thonshe’s statement.

With the HC directing the concerned officials to communicate the order to the jail authorities on Friday itself, Galrani is expected to walk out on bail from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on the outskirts of Bengaluru by Friday evening or Saturday morning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.