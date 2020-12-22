Sandalwood drugs case: Crime branch nabs ‘absconding’ quarry owner

As many as 16 people including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were arrested by the police as part of the investigation.

The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru City Police probing the Sandalwood drugs case confirmed the arrest of Vinay Kumar, an accused in the case who was “absconding since September.”

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, the accused was arrested on Monday and was later produced before the court. “Vinay Kumar, one of the absconding accused in the drugs case registered at Cottonpet police station has been arrested. The court has sent him to police custody till December 28,” he said.

Meanwhile, CCB sleuths investigating the case added that Kumar, identified as the owner of a quarry in Kunigal allegedly used to organise high-profile parties with bullion trader Vaibhav Jain, another accused who was arrested earlier.

“Kumar has been named Accused No. 12 in the same FIR in which Jain is Accused No. 5. Ever since his name began appearing for those being searched, he had applied for an anticipatory bail which was denied by a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court on September 28 after which he was on the run,” an officer said.

CCB officials added that Kumar will be interrogated to ascertain his links to the case and to get information about other absconding accused in the case as well, including Aditya Alva, the son of a former minister and film producer Shivaprakash alias Chappe among others.

As many as 16 people including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were arrested by the police as part of the investigation. However, Galrani was granted conditional bail by the Karnataka High Court earlier this month on medical grounds. All others who have been arrested are lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison situated on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

