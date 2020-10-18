Sandalwood drug case: Found ganja at Aditya Alva’s house, CCB tells court; Vivek Oberoi’s wife gets fresh notice

Days after raiding Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence, the CCB has now served a notice to his wife, asking her to join the probe in the case.

The Central Crime Branch [CCB] of the Bengaluru City Police informed the Karnataka High Court that it has found “incriminating evidence” in support of the FIR against main accused Aditya Alva, at his residence, in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case.

Aditya, who is absconding ever since the FIR at Cottonpet police station was lodged on September 4, is the son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. He is among the 12 accused in the case involving Kannada actors.

In its statement of objections in response to Alva’s plea seeking to quash the FIR registered against him, the CCB on Saturday claimed that a few grams of pills and a certain quantity of ganja (marijuana) were seized during the search at his property — House of Life located near Hebbal — last month.

The agency told the court that the available materials recovered from Alwa’s residence, and the statements of other accused were sufficient to attract cognizable offence against him.

The CCB’s claims came in stark contrast to Alwa’s petition which claimed that the complaint “does not even make a remote reference or whisper on any acts or omission or any recognizable offence by him under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.”

The hearing of the petition was adjourned till November 13.

Meanwhile, days after raiding Oberoi’s Mumbai residence, the CCB has now served a notice to his wife, Priyanka Alva, and Aditya’s sister, asking them to join the probe in the case.

“We had served a notice to Priyanka Alva to appear before us on Friday. However, on failure to do so, another notice was issued, asking her to be present at the CCB office in Chamarajpet on October 20,” an officer confirmed.

