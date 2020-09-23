Sandalwood drugs case: ACP, head constable suspended for ‘leaking info to accused’

Ragini Dwivedi is among the actors arrested in the case. (File)

The Bengaluru police Wednesday suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police MR Mudhavi of the Woman Protection Wing, Central Crime Branch (CCB), and head constable Mallikarjun for allegedly sharing information on the Sandalwood drugs case probe with the associates of the accused.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “During the inquiry, it was found that both were in contact with some associates of the accused and were leaking information about the investigation.”

A report on the internal inquiry was submitted to Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant. According to Patil, based on the report, the government suspended the two on Wednesday.

Patil said Mudhavi is not part of the core investigating team in the case.

The Bengaluru CCB has been investigating the drug racket linked with Sandalwood for the past few weeks. They have arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and summoned others from the film industry. Those questioned include Diganth Manchale and wife Aindrita Ray, Akul Balaji and Santosh Kumar.

Also Read | Sandalwood drug case: All the actors under the scanner

The CCB has also named Aditya Alva, son of late state minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, as well as film producer Shiva Prakash, in its FIR.

Diganth questioned again by CCB

Kannada actor Diganth Manchale appeared before the CCB police on Wednesday for the second time.

Around 11.20 am, he visited the CCB head office in Bengaluru for interrogation. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “We have called only Diganth. On the basis of his statement given in the previous hearing, some field level probe was conducted and a few people were questioned. Now, he has been called again for further inquiry.”

Earlier on September 26, Diganth and his wife Aindrita Ray were questioned for hours and their mobile phones confiscated by the CCB.

Diganth made his acting debut in Kannada movie ‘Miss California’ in 2006 and has since acted in films like Gaalipata, Pancharangi, Lifeu Ishtene and Parijatha. Aindrita made her acting debut in 2007, starring in Meravanige. The couple got married in December 2018 after 10 years of courtship.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd