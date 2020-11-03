Sandalwood drugs case: Ragini, Sanjjanaa bail pleas rejected by Karnataka High Court

Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday dismissed the bail applications of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case. The duo was arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Police in September this year.

High Court Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar dismissed the petitions alongside the bail application of another accused Prashanth Ranka and the anticipatory bail applications of Shivaprakash, Abhiswamy and Prashanth Raju, who are all accused in the same case.

“Karnataka High Court today rejected bail applications of actress Ragini, Sanjjanaa, Prashanth Ranka and anticipatory bail of Shivprakash,” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said. The actors have been booked under sections 21, 21 C, 27B, 27A, 29 of NDPS Act and other sections under Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The 30-year-old actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by CCB Police on September 4 on charges of association with an international drug peddling racket that revolved around supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at big-ticket events and rave parties.

Days after Dwivedi’s arrest, the CCB arrested Sanjjanaa Galrani on September 8 after they raided her house in Indiranagar.

The CCB intensified its investigations after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the film industry on August 28. The bureau claimed that the racket, running since 2015, was helmed by Bengaluru-based Anikha Dinesh who was assisted by Anoop Mohammed and Rijesh Ravichandran from Kerala. Large quantities of Ecstasy pills and LSD blots worth Rs 20 lakh were recovered from an apartment in Bengaluru.

Following the NCB’s seizure of drugs in August, Kannada film director Indrajit Lankesh, brother of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, claimed to have information on several film personalities who frequently used drugs at parties. On August 31, CCB questioned him for almost five hours and appealed to him to share whatever details he can to support the police in its fight against the drugs menace. Lankesh claimed he had shared 15 names from the industry as well as some supporting documents.

Over the last two months, the Karnataka Police have arrested 15 people, including some Kannada actors, and summoned others from the film industry in connection with the drug peddling case.

So far, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and questioned Diganth Manchale and wife Aindrita Ray, Akul Balaji and Santosh Kumar. The CCB have also named in its FIR Aditya Alva, son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, as well as film producer Shiva Prakash.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd