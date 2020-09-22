Sandalwood Drug Case: Lookout notice issued for Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva

The CCB recently raided Aditya Alva's residence in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. (Facebook/Aditya Alva)

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have issued a lookout notice against Aditya Alva, son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, and film producer Shiva Prakash in connection with the drug scandal in the Kannada film industry.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandip Patil told indianexpress.com that “from concerned agencies, we found that Aditya Alva and Shivprakash have not left India, hence lookout notice issued against them.”

The CCB recently raided Aditya Alva’s residence in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. He is among the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is being investigated by the CCB police. According to CCB police, Aditya is accused number 6 and has been absconding ever since the police started probing the drug case. While film producer Shiva Prakash is accused number 1 in the case.

The CCB intensified its investigation after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as “Sandalwood”.

Meanwhile, the bail petition of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in the Sandalwood drug case will be heard by an NDPS Special Court on September 24.

Ragini and Sanjjanaa were remanded to judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city. Ragini was arrested by the CCB police on September 4, Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8 after the police raided their residence.

Earlier, filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, while giving his statement to the CCB on the Kannada film industry drug scandal, claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drug trade.

