Sandalwood drug case: CCB sleuths search actress Sanjjanaa Galrani house

Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house was raided on Tuesday morning by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths in connection with its probe into the drug peddling case involving Sandalwood actors.

A team of CCB sleuths, including women officials, had reached Galrani’s residence at Indiranagar in East Bengaluru after obtaining a search warrant from a court.

Confirming the searches, Bengaluru Police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement., “After obtaining a search warrant from Court, search being conducted at Sanjjanaa house.”

Sanjjanaa has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies and is known for her role in the Kannada film Ganda Hendathi.

So far, the police have arrested six people including Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, in connection with the drug case.

On Monday, First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bengaluru extended by five days the police custody of actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday morning have also raided the house of Viren Khanna who was arrested by CCB police on September 4 from Delhi. According to police, Viren Khanna organised parties where drugs were consumed.

Sandeep Patil said, “search warrant taken from Court and search being conducted at Viren Khanna house.”

The CCB intensified its investigation after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons in Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as “Sandalwood”.

Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh recently gave his statement in this regard to the CCB. He claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drugs trade.

