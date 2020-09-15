Sandalwood drug case: CCB raids Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva’s house in Bengaluru

Aditya Alva is the son of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. (Facebook/Aditya Alva)

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) team on Tuesday morning raided the residence of Aditya Alva, son of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

The police raided Aditya Alva’s house in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Joint Commissioner of Police(Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “Search warrant is taken from the court and search being conducted at Aditya Alva’s house near Hebbal called ‘House of Lives.’ The search is conducted by CCB officials in front of Alva’s family members.”

Aditya Alva is among the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is investigated by the CCB police. According to CCB police, Aditya is accused number 6 and has been absconding ever since the police started probing the drug case.

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as “Sandalwood”.

The search comes a day after Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi who was arrested last week was remanded to judicial custody till September 28 in the drugs case by a court in Bengaluru. Ragini was shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city. On Monday the court extended the police custody of another Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani who was also arrested in the drug case by CCB police.

Recently, filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, while giving his statement to the CCB on the Kannada film industry drug scandal, claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drug trade.

