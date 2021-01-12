Sandalwood drug case: Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva arrested

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police has arrested absconding accused Aditya Alva in connection with the sandalwood drugs case. According to police officials, Alva was arrested in Chennai on Monday night.

Alva, who has been absconding since a FIR was lodged at Cottonpet Police Station on September 4, is the son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. He is among the 12 accused in the case involving Kannada actors.

In a statement, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “In the Cottonpet drug case, absconding accused Aditya Alva has been arrested. Continuous search and enquiry was conducted, got information and arrested him in Chennai yesterday night.”

In the last few months, the police has arrested Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and realtor Rahul Thonse in connection with the case.

In September 2020, the CCB police had raided Alva’s residence in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. Earlier it had also issued a lookout notice against Alva.

In October 2020, the police raided Oberoi’s Mumbai residence in search of Alva, and the CCB served notices to Oberoi’s wife, Priyanka Alva, and Aditya’s sister, asking them to join the probe in the case.

According to the police, Aditya is accused Number 6. He has now been brought to Bengaluru for questioning and will be produced before a special court to seek police custody for further investigation.

Last August, the CCB intensified its investigation after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, known as “sandalwood”.