Samyuktha Hegde case: Congress leader says did not moral police as actor files complaint

Kavitha Reddy said that she also asked the group to apologise to a security guard with whom the latter had reportedly misbehaved. (Twitter/@KavithaReddy16)

A day after Kannada film actress Samyuktha Hegde filed a complaint of assault against her, Congress leader Kavitha Reddy on Sunday said that she did not moral police but only confronted the former and her friends over their behaviour in a park in Bengaluru.

On Saturday, Hegde took to social media to say that she and her friends were abused and attacked by Reddy while they were working out in the park reportedly because of the clothes they were wearing. Confirming that a complaint was filed by the actor in this regard, HSR Layout police said a probe is underway.

In a statement today, the Congress leader said: “I went and met Samyuktha and two of her friends (I was not aware that she was some movie star, but that would not have changed much anyways) and told them that playing music and dancing is not allowed in the park and that they should respect the basic rules of any park. I also gave an example of a friend who was doing some activity and was asked to leave as it was not permitted. At no point I made a reference to her attire.”

The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr

There are witnesses and more video evidence

I request you to look into this#thisisWRONG

Our side of the storyhttps://t.co/xZik1HDYSs pic.twitter.com/MZ8F6CKqjw — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 4, 2020

Reddy said that she also asked the group to apologise to a security guard with whom the latter had reportedly misbehaved. “Samyuktha and two of her friends told me that the guards also made some remarks at them. I told her that all three of them should apologize and he will also apologize for his mistake,” the statement read.

The Congress leader also alleged that she was abused by one of Hegde’s friends who was in a purple attire. “Yes, that really upset me and I did want to slap her, but only confronted her and warned her. By then, many in the public told them to apologize to me, which they did not and Samyuktha continued her video shooting on a monologue,” Reddy’s statement read.

Reddy further alleged that Samyuktha has used her social media accounts to run a “smear campaign”. “Samyuktha has used her social media accounts to run a smear campaign. ONLY against me for some strange reason, when she had problems with everyone in the public. Unlike Samyuktha, I did not do any recording or go live as my objective was not to gain instant publicity at her cost or anyone’s cost, even though I knew she will play it all up in social media to her advantage and the truth will be overshadowed,” the Congress leader said.

She also brushed aside claims that she was indulging in “moral policing”, saying that she also puts on her sports attire while she goes for a run. “Many who come to Agara Lake wear what they want without any dress code or restrictions,” she said in her statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd