Sahitya Akademi awardee G Nanjundan found dead in Bengaluru apartment

Renowned translator and Sahitya Akademi awardee Prof. G Nanjundan was found dead in his apartment in Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to Bengaluru City Police, Nanjundan had not reported to work at Bangalore University since Wednesday, and his phone had been switched off since.

“The 58-year-old scholar was working as a professor of Statistics in the Jananabharathi campus of Bangalore University. He lived close by, in Nagadevanahalli. He was living alone. His wife and son reside in Chennai,” an officer from Kengeri police station said.

According to the police, on Saturday, an assistant from his department went to Nanjundan’s home to check on him. “When he failed to get a response, the professor’s family in Chennai was alerted. The family contacted us, after which our team reached his residence, broke the door open, and found the his decomposed body inside,” the officer added.

Nanjundan had won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2012 for his translation of ‘Akka’, a collection of short stories by various Kannada authors, into Tamil.

He had also translated several other Kannada literary and scholarly works to Tamil, including ‘Bhava,’ and ‘Avasthe’ penned by Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy.

The police said an unnatural death report had been filed. “The cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report reaches us. From statements recorded from his family, we have understood he had been suffering from heart ailments,” the police said.

With more than 32 years of teaching experience at the post-graduate level, Prof. Nanjundan had been taking classes on Probability Theory (Measure theoretic approach), Mathematical Analysis, Stochastic Processes, Practical in C++ and R, and non-life insurance for several years.

