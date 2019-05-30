Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi are likely ministers from Karnataka

Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi are likely to be ministers from Karnataka in the new Narendra Modi Government. Even Nirmala Sitharaman represents Karnataka as she won her Rajya Sabha from the state.

In Bangalore city, citizen groups had earlier started an online campaign for PC Mohan as the railway minister under the hashtag #PCMohanForRailwayMinister. These citizen groups were reaching out and urging others to make their social media campaign a success, and it has slowly begun trending on social media. However, looks like PC Mohan is not in the list.

While Suresh Angadi is seen as a Yeddyurappa loyalist, both Pralhad Joshi and Sadananda Gowda are not seen as part of any factions in the party and are seen as independent figures.

Read: Bangalore News LIVE Updates: Sadananda Gowda, Suresh Angadi and Pralhad Joshi likely to be ministers from Karnataka

While Pralhad Joshi began his career and came to public sphere with the Idgah Maidan movement in Hubli where the issue was the hoisting of the tri colour on the Idgah Maidan which turned into a controversy. A four time MP from Hubli, he has been winning from a lingayat dominated constituency despite not being one.

Suresh Angadi is a four time MP. Belgaum, a part of the Mumbai Karnataka region and a BJP stronghold.

However, now Bangalore pins its hopes on Sadananda Gowda who won from North Bangalore constituency. During his stint as Chief Minister, he had introduced various schemes such as Sakaala, aimed at providing time-bound services at government offices. He was also known to support various city infrastructure projects during his tenure.

But after moving to the centre, he was not seen as a Bangalore-centric minister.

Bangalore would need a firm voice in the centre, given its problems and the opportunities that it throws up.