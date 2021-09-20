Sadananda Gowda accuses opponents of circulating ‘fake, lewd video’ of him

Former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police (North Division) claiming that a “fake, lewd video” of him is being spread on social media by his opponents.

The now-viral video is a recording of a video call between a person who is purportedly Gowda and an unidentified woman.

In his complaint, a copy of which he shared on his official Twitter handle, Gowda accused his political opponents of tarnishing his image by circulating the “morphed video”.

Gowda tweeted, “Malefactors, who are upset by my rise on the political front, have brought out a fake, lewd video of mine, for my fall. The video has become viral on social media, which pains me.”

He further said: “A complaint has been filed with the concerned authorities, to arrest and punish the guilty parties immediately.”