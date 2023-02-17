Russian presence nominal as US aggressively projects itself at Aero India 2023

Engaged in a war with Ukraine for over a year now, Russia had only a nominal presence at Aero India 2023, which ended Friday, even though United Aircraft Corporation, Rosoboronexport and Almaz-Antey displayed miniature models of aircraft, radars and tanks that the country has deployed in the war.

Rosoboronexport used to occupy a central position with a wide range of air and defence products at the show’s previous editions. In 2021, Russia’s joint display incorporated exhibits of Rosoboronexport, Shvabe Holding and Almaz-Antey Corporation. Top officials of other leading Russian aircraft, helicopter and engine manufacturers had also participated.

On static display were the F/A-18E and the F/A-18F Super Hornet, both multi-role fighters. Two B-1B Lancers also landed at the Yelahanka air force station. (Express Photo) On static display were the F/A-18E and the F/A-18F Super Hornet, both multi-role fighters. Two B-1B Lancers also landed at the Yelahanka air force station. (Express Photo)

An exhibitor at the Russia pavilion said on the condition of anonymity that no major breakthrough happened this year.

“Unfortunately, we cannot deliver any products to India at a speed owing to the war. Indian defence establishments did visit our stall and went through the products we had to offer but no major breakthrough happened. While the Indian government is stressing on Make in India and wants us to make products here, there are certain products like transmitters, missiles, receivers and radars which we cannot manufacture here due to security reasons. Each system has its own frequency parameters which are used by the Russian army. However, the military cooperation between Russia and India is an example of industrial partnership. We would definitely want to do something for India,” the exhibitor said.

It has been a decade since Russia brought a fighter jet to Bengaluru.

“We do not think we need to project ourselves too much. The world knows our capabilities. During the war itself we enhanced the Ka-52 helicopter, also referred to as the Alligator K. Today, it has a better stealth and navigation system,” the exhibitor added.

Meanwhile, the United States aggressively projected itself at the show trying to make its way into India’s defence market. The US air force’s fifth-generation fighters F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter roared in the sky of Bengaluru. The F-16 Fighting Falcon conducted an aerial display with scintillating manoeuvres and spins. On static display were the F/A-18E and the F/A-18F Super Hornet, both multi-role fighters. Two B-1B Lancers also landed at the Yelahanka air force station.

Advertisement

Major US companies such as Aero Metals Alliance, Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney and TW Metals also had their presence at the country’s pavilion.