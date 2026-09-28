Online rummy app owners scammed users, diverted funds to buy villas: ED

Investigators claim Gameskraft-generated proceeds were layered through dividends, buybacks and investments after allegedly manipulating users on real-money gaming platforms (Image generated using AI).

The Enforcement Directorate‘s Bengaluru zonal office has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 442.35 crore in connection with a money laundering case involving the RummyCulture app and associated entities, the agency said Sunday.

The agency launched the investigation after multiple FIRs were registered in Telangana earlier this year, and raids began in May at the companies’ office premises and the residences of their directors. Ramesh Prabhu, former group chief financial officer of RummyCulture’s operator Gameskraft Technologies, was previously booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 250 crore from the company, most of which he reportedly lost in options trading.

Search operations conducted in May and June led to the seizure of several incriminating documents, digital devices, and electronic records, which served as crucial evidence during the investigation.