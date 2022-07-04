scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

‘Rubber stamp Rashtrapati’ remark: BJP slams Yashwant Sinha, says his appeal to Murmu depicts ‘nasty mindset’

BJP's C T Ravi was reacting to a question regarding Sinha urging BJP-led NDA's nominee Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to a tribal community in Odisha, to make an affirmation that she will not be a "rubber stamp Rashtrapati".

By: PTI | Bangalore |
Updated: July 4, 2022 4:00:49 pm
Yashwant SinhaSinha, who was in Bengaluru on Sunday as part of his poll campaign, attended the Congress Legislature Party meeting here, and accused the BJP-led central government of misusing agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax to "fix" political opponents. (PTI File Photo)

Hitting back at joint opposition candidate for Presidential polls Yashwant Sinha for his “rubber stamp Rashtrapati” comments, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi on Monday said a feeling that an Adivasi woman is not capable for the position, itself depicts one’s “nasty mindset”.

He was reacting to a question regarding Sinha urging BJP-led NDA’s nominee for the elections, Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to a tribal community in Odisha, to make an affirmation that she will not be a “rubber stamp Rashtrapati”.

Read in Explained |Explained: How the President of India is elected

“Certainly the country doesn’t need a rubber stamp Rashtrapati, but also, in the same way, the mindset of indulging in false propaganda against a self-made Adivasi woman, who has proved her capability, is dangerous. The state of mind that feels oneself alone to be worthy is dangerous,” Ravi said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Murmu, an Adivasi woman has already proved her capabilities, as the Governor of Jharkhand, as a minister and MLA in Odisha and as a lecturer in a college. A feeling that the Adivasi woman is not capable for the position itself depicts one’s nasty mindset.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
More Premium Stories >>

Murmu will be visiting Karnataka on July 10 to seek votes, Ravi said, as he also stated that based on the current numbers, her victory is certain in the July 18 presidential polls.

Sinha, who was in Bengaluru on Sunday as part of his poll campaign, attended the Congress Legislature Party meeting here, and accused the BJP-led central government of misusing agencies like ED, CBI, Income Tax to “fix” political opponents.

Reacting to this, Ravi, MLA from Chikmagalur, said, “ED or Income Tax departments can’t do anything to those who are honest, but those corrupt can’t escape from them. If one is corrupt, he or she has to worry; those honest need not and will not.” He also welcomed the JD(S) plans to support Murmu in the presidential polls.

More from Bangalore

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led regional party has already indicated support for Murmu.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement