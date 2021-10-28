RSS to pass resolution on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh at top body meet

The All India Executive Committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began its three-day brainstorming meeting at the Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra in Dharwad on Thursday.

More than 350 top leaders from across the country including chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the event.

Ahead of the meeting, RSS Sah Prachar Pramukh Narendra Thakur said that a resolution on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh will be passed at the meeting. “We will deliberate on the current status of the RSS work, our future plans and also the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and a resolution would also be passed on the attacks,” he added.

Sah Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said the RSS would discuss its centenary celebrations in 2025. “As part of its centenary celebrations, the Sangh has made a three-year action plan for its expansion starting from 2021 to 2024. Sangh executive committee would discuss its plans to deal with the possible third wave of COVID-19 and train its volunteers,” he said

The agenda of the meeting also includes planning the pan-India 400th ‘Prakash Varsh’ of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh Gurus and the platinum jubilee of Indian independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

After today’s events, RSS said in a statement, “At the beginning of the meeting, tributes were paid to the dignitaries who left us for the heavenly abode in the recent past which included All India Organising Secretary of Sanskar Bharti, Shri Amir Chand, Kannada writer Shri G. Venkat Subbaiah, freedom fighter and journalist Shri H.S. Doreswamy, famous poet Dr. H. Siddalingaiah, politician Shri Oscar Fernandez, Swami Adhyatmanand ji, Swami Omkaranand ji, Swami Arunagiri ji, senior journalist Shri Shyam Khosla, Dainik Jagran owner Shri Yogendra Mohan Gupta, Geeta Press Gorakhpur President Shri Radheshyam Khemka, famous writers Shri Narendra Kohli, Shri Rajesh Satav, Rajya Sabha MP (Congress), Attorney General Shri Soli Sorabji, Former Governor Shri Jagmohan, Former Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Shri Kalyan Singh, Journalist Shri Rohit Sardana, Shri Sunder Lal Bahuguna (Chipko Movement) ), President of Akhara Parishad is Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Virbhadra Singh.”