Karnataka plans law to ensure registration of RSS, affiliate groups

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Government is examining legal measures that could require organisations such as the RSS to formally register themselves, Home and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge indicated Monday.
On Sunday, Kharge wrote a post on X soon after the arrest of Sudhir Bangera, who had issued a life threat to him online. While accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of employing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers to threaten him, Kharge said the saffron party should ask the RSS to prepare documents for registration.
Speaking to The Indian Express Monday, Kharge said the RSS should start by registering the organisation in accordance with the law of the land. “We have to make them transparent,” he said.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the RSS was the world’s largest non-governmental organisation, he said that the organisation claims to have lakhs of members.
“They openly conduct marches on the streets with lathis and uniforms. When there is such a large organisation where hundreds of people come down to march, they should be accountable to the public,” he said, adding that his department was working on it.
According to sources, a legal measure such as framing rules for various organisations or enacting a law to ensure the same was likely in the next 15-20 days, ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Karnataka Assembly.
The Home Department is holding consultations with legal experts over the issue, the source said.
With the RSS claiming that the organisation is a ‘body of individuals’, the proposed measure would ensure that all such organisations and their affiliated groups are registered, the source added.
Kharge, along with Congress leaders such as KPCC president B K Hariprasad, has been vocal in recent months about the issue and has also demanded that the RSS’s financial details be released to the public.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram