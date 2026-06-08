Karnataka plans law to ensure registration of RSS, affiliate groups

Sources said a legal measure such as framing rules for various organisations or enacting a law to ensure the same was likely in the next 15-20 days. (Express File Photo)

The Karnataka Government is examining legal measures that could require organisations such as the RSS to formally register themselves, Home and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge indicated Monday.

On Sunday, Kharge wrote a post on X soon after the arrest of Sudhir Bangera, who had issued a life threat to him online. While accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of employing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers to threaten him, Kharge said the saffron party should ask the RSS to prepare documents for registration.

Speaking to The Indian Express Monday, Kharge said the RSS should start by registering the organisation in accordance with the law of the land. “We have to make them transparent,” he said.