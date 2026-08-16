Karnataka minister Kharge stresses ‘accountability’ in RSS legal status row

Priyank Kharge's remarks come against the backdrop of a Bill aiming to prevent groups such as the RSS from using public premises without permission. (File photo)

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to reveal its legal status, assets, audited accounts, and statutory disclosures, after BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said the RSS did not require registration to establish its existence.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Nobody is questioning whether the RSS exists. The question is: under what law does it exist and under what legal identity does it function? … Existence is not the issue. Accountability is.”

Kharge is among the Congress leaders in the state who have said the RSS should register under the relevant laws of the country and reveal its source of funding—demands the organisation has resisted.