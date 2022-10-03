RSS leader Hosabale’s remarks raise questions on claims of ‘achhe din’: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the comments by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on economic inequality, poverty and unemployment “has raised a huge question on the authenticity of ‘achhe din’ claims.”

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka chief minister said Hosabale’s remarks held up a mirror to the current state of the country. “It does not take any special expertise to assess who has benefited and who has lost out in the seven years of BJP rule in the country,” Kumaraswamy said, highlighting the statistics shared by the RSS leader that 20 crore people were below the poverty line and four crore youths did not have any jobs.

Kumaraswamy said malnutrition was rampant across the country and lakhs of villages had no access to clean drinking water. “When this is the state of the nation, why (does the government) shy away from introspection?” he asked.

This is the right time for the central government to wake up to the realities faced by the people of the country, he said, noting that 20 per cent of India’s wealth is concentrated in one per cent of the population. It will not be a surprise if there is an immense outrage against growing inequality, the JD(S) leader underlined. “Being caught in the clutches of a ‘corporate state’ is not good for the future of the nation,” he said, adding that the impatience and anger of the people were growing by the day.

Stating that some of the data points presented by Hosabale were shocking, Kumaraswamy said there was a black mark of inequality on India even as the nation was celebrating the 75th year of its Independence.