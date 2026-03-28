Rs 70 crore for Russell Market, microchips for street dogs: A look at big takeaways from Bengaluru Central’s maiden budget

Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, BCCC commissioner Rajendra Cholan P and other officers seen at the budget presentation event held at Town Hall on Friday. (Express)

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC), in its maiden budget of Rs 3,426 crore presented on Friday, emphasised the redevelopment of heritage markets by involving private players for both revenue and development.

On Friday, BCCC Commissioner Rajendra Cholan P presented the budget for 63 wards and six Assembly segments. The BCCC stated that there are 112 markets, which have about 4,772 shops that can draw a rental income of Rs 25 crore annually. “Some markets have fallen into disrepair, and we will launch a major campaign for their redevelopment. We will revitalise historic areas such as K R Market, Russell Market, Johnson Market, and Kalasipalya Market – all located in the heart of Bengaluru – by preserving their local character while providing modern amenities. Rs 70 crore will be spent on the redevelopment of Russell Market in Shivajinagar, a market with over a century of history,” the budget copy read.