Rs 70 crore for Russell Market, microchips for street dogs: A look at big takeaways from Bengaluru Central’s maiden budget

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The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC), in its maiden budget of Rs 3,426 crore presented on Friday, emphasised the redevelopment of heritage markets by involving private players for both revenue and development.
On Friday, BCCC Commissioner Rajendra Cholan P presented the budget for 63 wards and six Assembly segments. The BCCC stated that there are 112 markets, which have about 4,772 shops that can draw a rental income of Rs 25 crore annually. “Some markets have fallen into disrepair, and we will launch a major campaign for their redevelopment. We will revitalise historic areas such as K R Market, Russell Market, Johnson Market, and Kalasipalya Market – all located in the heart of Bengaluru – by preserving their local character while providing modern amenities. Rs 70 crore will be spent on the redevelopment of Russell Market in Shivajinagar, a market with over a century of history,” the budget copy read.
The BCCC also said that it has invited tenders to construct nine new skywalks, and new bus shelters would be constructed under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).
“In 2026- 27, we will leverage advertising rights to construct and meticulously maintain free public toilets in high-need areas across the city,” the BCCC said.
New parking policy
The BCCC is all set to formulate a new parking policy, which is expected to generate non-tax revenue. “We will also focus on scientific management of outdoor advertising and the commercial utilisation of Corporation properties through public-private partnership,” the budget said.
“To increase the Corporation’s revenue, we will mobilise financial resources through asset monetization,” it stated.
The BCCC said it would lease out vacant Corporation buildings, shops, and offices to private institutions for 5 years and 30 years.
The major portion of the budget has been allocated to development works, especially roads. Of the Rs 1,760 crore allocated, BCCC is planning to lay asphalt on 145 km of arterial road by May. It also plans to complete approximately 30 kilometres of white-topping by December 2026, and upgrade 12 major junctions under the ‘Suraksha’ scheme. A dedicated pedestrian safety initiative — ‘Hejje Hejjege Surakshe’ (Safety at Every Step) — will improve 50 kilometres of existing footpaths and construct 15 kilometres of new rainwater-absorbing, elderly-friendly, and disabled-friendly walkways, with Rs 50 crore allocated for this effort.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the BCCC would implant microchips in street dogs. “In a nationwide first, we will administer a combined vaccine
against deadly diseases to 15,216 street dogs. Additionally, we will implant microchips in 30,432 dogs at Rs 58.50 lakh, fully digitising their location and vaccination records,” the budget copy read.
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