Rs 5 lakh bribery case: Karnataka BJP MLA Chandru Lamani remanded in judicial custody till March 3

Chandru Lamani and two of his personal assistants were caught after contractor Vijay Pujar, from Chinchali in Gadag district, filed a complaint against him.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 10:09 AM IST
BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
A day after BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was caught by the Lokayukta police while reportedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a contractor, a local court in Bengaluru Sunday remanded him to judicial custody till March 3.

Lamani, who represents the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, was brought from Gadag to Bengaluru Saturday night and produced before a Special Court for Public Representatives.

While Lamani was being taken to Parappana Agrahara central jail, his supporters tried to intervene but were dispersed by the police.

Lamani and two of his personal assistants were caught after contractor Vijay Pujar, from Chinchali in Gadag district, filed a complaint alleging that the legislator had demanded Rs 11 lakh to clear a Minor Irrigation Department project.

Speaking to reporters in Uttara Kannada district, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “The Lokayukta is an independent institution. We will not interfere in its investigation.”

Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said the incident embarrassed the party. “Public representatives must work for people. They must be role models and cautious. I don’t have full information regarding the case,” he added.

A doctor, Lamani, worked in the government hospital. In 2023, he was elected MLA for the Shirahatti Assembly constituency.

