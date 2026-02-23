Rs 5 lakh bribery case: Karnataka BJP MLA Chandru Lamani remanded in judicial custody till March 3

A day after BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was caught by the Lokayukta police while reportedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a contractor, a local court in Bengaluru Sunday remanded him to judicial custody till March 3.

Lamani, who represents the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, was brought from Gadag to Bengaluru Saturday night and produced before a Special Court for Public Representatives.

While Lamani was being taken to Parappana Agrahara central jail, his supporters tried to intervene but were dispersed by the police.

Lamani and two of his personal assistants were caught after contractor Vijay Pujar, from Chinchali in Gadag district, filed a complaint alleging that the legislator had demanded Rs 11 lakh to clear a Minor Irrigation Department project.