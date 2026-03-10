Rs 3-crore heist in Bengaluru: 19-year-old arrested in Rajasthan for stealing 1.8 kg of diamonds and gold from Yelahanka house

The burglar had closely monitored the software professional and struck his Judicial Layout home in Yelahanka on February 15. (Image generated using AI)

The police in Bengaluru said on Tuesday that they arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan who allegedly broke into a United States-based software professional’s house in Yelahanka and stole diamond and gold jewellery worth around Rs 3 crore.

The police identified the arrested man as Vallaram Meena, alias Sunil, a tile worker from Salumbar district.

The police said that Sunil had closely monitored the software professional, who frequently travelled to the US, and struck his Judicial Layout home in Yelahanka on the night of February 15. Sethu Mahadeva, a relative of the homeowner, filed a complaint with the Yelahanka police on February 16.