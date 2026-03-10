Rs 3-crore heist in Bengaluru: 19-year-old arrested in Rajasthan for stealing 1.8 kg of diamonds and gold from Yelahanka house

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police in Bengaluru said on Tuesday that they arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan who allegedly broke into a United States-based software professional’s house in Yelahanka and stole diamond and gold jewellery worth around Rs 3 crore.
The police identified the arrested man as Vallaram Meena, alias Sunil, a tile worker from Salumbar district.
The police said that Sunil had closely monitored the software professional, who frequently travelled to the US, and struck his Judicial Layout home in Yelahanka on the night of February 15. Sethu Mahadeva, a relative of the homeowner, filed a complaint with the Yelahanka police on February 16.
“Based on technical leads and local intelligence, a special team traced the accused to Managiri village in Rajasthan and arrested him on February 18,” said a police officer. “During interrogation, he confessed to the theft and revealed the location of the stolen jewellery.”
The police said they recovered 1.833 kg of diamond and gold ornaments, collectively valued at around Rs 3 crore, from Sunil’s home. He was produced before a court in Salumbar, and a transit warrant brought him to Bengaluru, where he was remanded in 15 days of police custody.
On March 6, a court remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.
According to police, the accused has no prior criminal record.
“This operation highlights the importance of technical intelligence and coordinated efforts across state borders,” added the police officer.
