Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Rs 23.73-cr bank fraud: ED files chargesheet against AGS Infotech director

It was revealed that Reddy and other accused persons cheated United Bank of India and availed a loan of Rs 23.73 crore by creating collateral security on the basis of fabricated documents and diverted the loan proceeds for the purposes other than for which it was sanctioned.

The ED had arrested Reddy earlier in a money laundering case involving Rs 7.58 crore and launched separate prosecution under PMLA, 2002 against him by the central agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday filed a chargesheet against AGS Infotech Private Limited and its director G Dhananjaya Reddy before the Court of the Principal City Civil and Session Judge Special Court, Bangalore, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to a bank fraud to the tune of Rs 23.73 crore. The court has taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by the ED.

The ED initiated the probe into the money laundering case on the basis of a criminal case registered by CBI’s Bank Securities & Fraud Cell, Bangalore, against the Director of AGS Infotech Ltd, Bengaluru, and others for cheating the United Bank of India to the tune of Rs 23.73 crore in 2012 relating to the sanctioning and availing of credit facilities in the name of AGS infotech Ltd.

According to ED, Reddy is a habitual offender and the mastermind behind two other bank frauds committed through two of his other companies – Nexxoft Infotel Ltd and Ignis Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The ED had arrested Reddy earlier in a money laundering case involving Rs 7.58 crore and launched separate prosecution under PMLA, 2002 against him by the central agency.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 10:12:11 am
