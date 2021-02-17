Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 cr signal-free corridor project proposed to decongest Tumkur road

According to BBMP’s detailed project report, which is now submitted to the government, the necessity of the signal-free corridor on the Tumkur road is due to heavy traffic congestion. (Photo by Darshan Devaiah)

To decongest one of the busiest roads in Bengaluru city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a signal-free corridor on Tumkur road at the cost of Rs 2,000 crores.

The BBMP has prepared a plan to construct the signal-free corridor, which includes six flyovers and underpasses at BEL, Taj Yeshwantpur junction, Outer Ring Road, Tumkur Road, Pipeline Road and HMT Junction in the city.

Recently, BBMP along with its officials and Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna inspected the spot and a detailed proposal on the corridor, blueprint and detailed project report (DPR) has been sent to the state government seeking funds to be earmarked for the same in the upcoming 2021-22 budget.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, BBMP Commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad said, “Tumkur Road acts as a gateway to the Northern part of Karnataka from the city where nearly 70 per cent of vehicles will enter the Bengaluru city every day on this road. The Goraguntepalya junction on Tumkur road connects many arterial roads, including Mysuru Road, Hosur Road, Old Madras Road, Ballari Road and Kempegowda International Airport Road. The proposed signal-free corridor is expected to ease the traffic congestion caused on the road.”

Explaining about the process of constructing the signal-free corridor, Prasad said, “If the government allocates the fund of Rs 2,000 crores in this budget we will start acquiring lands which belong to defence establishment and private properties near the road and start phase manner work, without disturbing the public movement during the work. Approximately it will take at least five years to complete the signal-free corridor project.”

According to BBMP’s detailed project report, which is now submitted to the government, the necessity of the signal-free corridor on the Tumkur road is due to heavy traffic congestion and officials say Goraguntepalya junction on Tumkur road sees nearly 1,000 vehicles stopping at the signal during weekends.

The project is being pushed by local MLA Munirathna, who recently won the bypoll from Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Munirathna said, “Every weekend this road sees heavy traffic. Last three days of the week all the traffic junctions on Tumkur road will be jammed for more than three hours, hence I have proposed the plan and also discussed the same with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and in this year’s budget the project may get approval.”

Motorists, who take the Tumkur road for their commute, welcomed the move by the civic body but expressed doubts about the completion of the project soon. Narahari, a motorist who takes the Tumkur road stretch every day to go to his office in Yeshwanthpur said, “Though the plan is good for the motorist and the traffic will be decongested if the signal-free corridor is done. But the problem is while constructing the project there will be many problems which the BBMP should address properly. Many of the times the traffic will be slow on the stretches where some road work is going on,” he said, while giving an example of ongoing Whitetopping work and how the work is creating traffic snarls on various roads in the city.

Another motorist Puneeth Gowda said, “Constructing a signal-free corridor is fine which will decongest the road but what about the pedestrians who need to cross the road? Goraguntepalya junction on Tumkur road is inside the city limits and its the main area, many pedestrians should cross the road if there is no signal then people cannot cross the road hence BBMP has to make an arrangement for pedestrians to cross. Skywalks should be constructed for pedestrians.”