‘Rs 12K-15K crore loss due to GST rationalisation, budget estimates hit’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The rationalisation of GST rates in the middle of the financial year caused unforeseen consequences for the state budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Monday. He was commenting on the GST reforms introduced in September last year when GST slabs were reduced from four to two.

“The GST rationalisation measure will cost the state Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore annually,” he told the Legislative Assembly while responding to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

The measure introduced in the middle of the year had repercussions on the estimates Karnataka made on GST revenue collection for the 2025-26 fiscal, as it caused losses in revenue. “This loss is a loss to the state, a loss to the people of the state,” the CM said.