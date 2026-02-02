‘Rs 12K-15K crore loss due to GST rationalisation, budget estimates hit’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also accused Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot of violating established Constitutional norms.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 2, 2026 07:24 PM IST
Siddaramaiah also listed out the stampedes that took place in the country in the recent past—including the stampedes at Prayagraj and Delhi earlier this year—in BJP-ruled states and asked whether the BJP had blamed the government for such accidents.Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The rationalisation of GST rates in the middle of the financial year caused unforeseen consequences for the state budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Monday. He was commenting on the GST reforms introduced in September last year when GST slabs were reduced from four to two.

“The GST rationalisation measure will cost the state Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore annually,” he told the Legislative Assembly while responding to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

The measure introduced in the middle of the year had repercussions on the estimates Karnataka made on GST revenue collection for the 2025-26 fiscal, as it caused losses in revenue. “This loss is a loss to the state, a loss to the people of the state,” the CM said.

The remarks were challenged by the Opposition benches, with BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra arguing that rationalisation only helped people. Siddaramaiah countered, asking whether the four slabs in existence previously were meant to harm the public. “What about the state budget (estimates) if rationalisation is announced in the middle of the year?” he asked, accusing the Union government of reducing GST slabs in view of the Bihar elections.

Such aspects were highlighted in the Governor’s speech, “which he did not read,” the CM said. By not reading the speech prepared by the government during the joint session, the Governor has violated established Constitutional norms, he added.

On the 16th Finance Commission, he stated that the Commission, too, failed to provide justice to Karnataka’s aspirations. The state could have got some justice if the allocation under the 16th Commission was higher than the 4.7 per cent allotted under the 14th Finance Commission. “But, the allocation under 16th FC is only 4.131 per cent (of the divisible pool of taxes),” he added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement