Rs 100-crore CSR fund offer turns fraud: Bengaluru’s college trust duped of Rs 35 lakh, 6 booked

Officials declined to comment on the allegations regarding any political links, stating that the probe would ascertain individual roles.

The Hennur police in Bengaluru recently registered a cheating case after a private college trust in northeast Bengaluru alleged that it was duped of Rs 35 lakh by a group of persons who promised to secure Rs 100 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the institution.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Based on a complaint filed by the managing trustee of the Hennur-based college, the police have booked six persons on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. No arrests had been made so far.

According to the complaint, the accused initially approached the trust offering to facilitate Rs 100 crore in CSR funding for infrastructure and development works. The trustee was introduced to a man identified as Amarapalli Suresh, who allegedly claimed that he had contacts in Hyderabad and could arrange CSR funds through a Gujarat-based company.