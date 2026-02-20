Rs 100-crore CSR fund offer turns fraud: Bengaluru’s college trust duped of Rs 35 lakh, 6 booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Hennur police in Bengaluru recently registered a cheating case after a private college trust in northeast Bengaluru alleged that it was duped of Rs 35 lakh by a group of persons who promised to secure Rs 100 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the institution.
Based on a complaint filed by the managing trustee of the Hennur-based college, the police have booked six persons on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. No arrests had been made so far.
According to the complaint, the accused initially approached the trust offering to facilitate Rs 100 crore in CSR funding for infrastructure and development works. The trustee was introduced to a man identified as Amarapalli Suresh, who allegedly claimed that he had contacts in Hyderabad and could arrange CSR funds through a Gujarat-based company.
Suresh is said to have introduced the trustee to several individuals purportedly based in Hyderabad, including a person named Venkataramana, who allegedly assured them that the CSR funds would be sourced from a reputed corporate entity.
“The accused told us they would arrange Rs 100 crore in CSR funds and asked us to submit institutional documents for verification. They later demanded money in stages towards documentation and processing charges,” the complainant, Yashodha, alleged while speaking to the media.
According to the complaint, the accused visited Bengaluru from Hyderabad, scrutinised documents of the institution and subsequently sought payments, claiming the funds would be released after completion of formalities. Trusting their assurances, the trust transferred Rs 35 lakh in phases.
However, the promised CSR funds were never released, and the accused allegedly stopped responding to phone calls after receiving the money.
In her statement, Yashodha further alleged that Amarapalli Suresh, whom she described as a close associate of former minister Kimmane Rathnakar and a native of Thirthahalli, played a key role in introducing the other accused and facilitating meetings.
“We approached them seeking assistance for our college trust. Amarapalli Suresh told us he was close to former MLA Kimmane Rathnakar and assured us of help,” she said, alleging that Suresh was “actively involved in bringing the other accused into the deal”.
The complainant has alleged that Suresh was not merely an intermediary but was “probably part of the conspiracy” that led to the trust being cheated.
Police sources confirmed that a case has been registered at Hennur Police Station and that an investigation is underway to trace the accused and examine the financial trail. Officials declined to comment on the allegations regarding any political links, stating that the probe would ascertain individual roles.
