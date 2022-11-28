Absconding ‘rowdy sheeter’ Sunil shares dais with BJP MPs, hints at joining party

Last week, the Bengaluru city police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the house of one Sunil alias Silent Sunil and other ‘rowdy sheeters’ in the city following a rise in allegations of extortion. Sunil was reportedly absconding at the time of the raid. But just a day later, Sunil was seen at an event in Chamarajpet marking the Kannada Rajyotsava and sharing the dais with BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan under police protection.

The state BJP came under fire Monday after Silent Sunil’s video with BJP leaders went viral, wherein he also expressed his desire to join politics. Moreover, another former ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegedly linked to cricket betting joined the BJP stating that he was ‘inspired’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

According to a police official, the raids were also conducted after complaints poured in from many people about rowdy sheeters collecting hafta from businessmen and traders, and preparing to contest in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, among others.

With assembly elections and BBMP polls expected to be held next year, some of the rowdy sheeters are trying to enter the mainstream through politics. Sunil, a high school dropout who has a history of facing allegations including murder, robbery, and extortion, among others, is reportedly keen on joining the BJP. Sunil also has a garbage collection contract with the BBMP.

There are speculations that the BJP will field Sunil against Congress’s BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in the Chamarajpet constituency. Speaking to the media, Sunil said given an opportunity, he would think about joining politics. “We have not organised this event as part of a political event. It is a blood donation programme, and all have been invited. If I get an opportunity (to join politics), I will think about it,” he said.

According to a BJP leader, six-time MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan is a strong candidate in Chamarajpet, which has a sizeable number of Muslim and Tamil voters. Once a JD(S) leader, Zameer’s relationship with HD Kumaraswamy has become strained in the last few years. Political observers said the JD(S) might not put up a candidate in the constituency to help the BJP.

The BJP has never won in the Chamarajpet constituency. A stronghold of the Congress, Chamarajpet has about 2.20 lakh voters. Former Union Minister SM Krishna had in the past represented the constituency. In 2005, when SM Krishna vacated the seat, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan who contested on a JD(S) ticket won the elections and in 2013, Congress leader RV Devaraj managed to capture the seat. However, Zameer switched parties and in 2018 contested on a Congress ticket to win by a huge margin. In 2018, Zameer captured 54.35 per cent of votes while BJP candidate Lakshminarayan ended with 26.79 per cent vote share – which has been the best performance of the BJP in the constituency till now.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) SD Sharanappa said: “I have also received information about (Sunil’s) event held on Sunday, in which the police were also present. We have already questioned nine rowdy sheeters who were not present during the raids. It is an ongoing process to curtail the activities of rowdy sheeters. We will look into the matter. There was no warrant pending against Sunil.” ‘

City police commissioner Pratap Reddy said he has sought information from Sharanappa about Sunil’s case and will, thereafter, take the required action.

While BJP MLA Uday Garudachar claimed that he knew Sunil but did not know that he had a criminal history, Higher Education Minister and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan defended Sunil by saying that he has not been convicted of any crime.

‘Fighter’ Ravi joins BJP

Mallikarjuna alias Fighter Ravi was reportedly involved in cricket betting in the past and had multiple cases against him under the Karnataka Police Act. He was also booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but has been acquitted. Ravi is also involved in the real estate business.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was his inspiration to join the BJP, Ravi added that his fallout with local JD(S) leaders led him to enter politics. “I did not have any desire to be part of politics but I was cheated by JD(S) multiple times. I have been actively helping the public by installing water purifiers, holding health camps, and many other events. A week ago, I announced that I would join any political party that promised to offer me an assembly ticket during the next elections. The BJP was the first to respond, so I joined the party,” he said.