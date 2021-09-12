Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death in Bengaluru stadium

A 27-year-old rowdy-sheeter, who also managed a football team, was hacked to death at a stadium in Bengaluru Sunday evening.

Identifying the deceased as Aravind, sources in the police department said the incident took place around 4 pm when the assailants charged into the football ground and chased the youth before killing him in the referee room.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) MN Anuchet said Aravind managed a local football team and had arrived at the BBMP ground located opposite the KSFA football stadium to play a six-a-side tournament. Around 4 pm, four to five people surrounded him. Aravind ran to the stadium and locked himself inside the referee’s room. The accused then broke in and hacked him to death using weapons.

The chase took place minutes before the start of a division football tournament for women, leaving the players and spectators in shock.

Ashok Nagar police have registered a case of murder and formed two teams to identify and nab the accused. Police said the murder was the result of gang rivalry. Aravind was a rowdy-sheeter at the nearby Bharathi Nagar police station too.