Monday, July 18, 2022

Rowdy sheeter shot at by cops for trying to escape in Karnataka

Mukthar has more than 14 cases against him under the limits of Ullal police station. He was underground for many years and was arrested on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 18, 2022 11:06:28 am
The injured policemen are attached to the Konaje police station in Mangaluru.

A rowdy sheeter in Mangaluru was shot at and injured by the police, when he allegedly tried to escape from their clutches at Asaigoli in the city early on Sunday.

According to sources, the police opened fire after he ‘attacked’ two policemen when a team of officials took him for spot inspection in connection with a case investigation.

PSI Pradeep immediately fired one round in the air to warn the fleeing accused, identified as Mukthar, and then shot at his legs.

The injured policemen are attached to Konaje police station here. All the three injured have been admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte, police sources said.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and other senior officials have rushed to the spot and further investigation is in progress, they said.

