Row over pet dog triggers scuffle at Bengaluru apartment complex, complaints filed by both sides

A screengrab from the CCTV footage of the scuffle at the Bengaluru residential complex. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

A dispute over a pet dog led to a scuffle between residents at an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Varthur. The police have registered complaints from both sides and launched an investigation on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Brigade Utopia Apartment when a resident, Tarun Arora, took his pet dog to a walking and exercise area within the complex, primarily used by senior citizens.

Some elderly residents reportedly objected to the dog being brought into the area and questioned Arora about it. The police said the argument escalated after the dog defecated at the spot, triggering a heated exchange between the residents.