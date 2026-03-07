Row over pet dog triggers scuffle at Bengaluru apartment complex, complaints filed by both sides

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A dispute over a pet dog led to a scuffle between residents at an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Varthur. The police have registered complaints from both sides and launched an investigation on Saturday.
According to the police, the incident took place at Brigade Utopia Apartment when a resident, Tarun Arora, took his pet dog to a walking and exercise area within the complex, primarily used by senior citizens.
Some elderly residents reportedly objected to the dog being brought into the area and questioned Arora about it. The police said the argument escalated after the dog defecated at the spot, triggering a heated exchange between the residents.
A CCTV footage from the area allegedly shows a group of residents confronting Arora and knocking his mobile phone from his hand.
Following the incident, Arora filed a complaint at the Varthur police station alleging harassment. Meanwhile, a woman present at the scene lodged a counter-complaint accusing him of threatening her during the altercation.
“We have received complaints from both parties and are verifying the CCTV footage from the apartment premises. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” an officer said.
The officer added that similar disputes are increasingly being reported from apartment complexes, often arising from disagreements over the use of common spaces.
