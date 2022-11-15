Row over move to paint classrooms saffron; what’s wrong, asks Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday defended his government’s controversial decision to paint more than 7,500 classrooms, being built under a new scheme, in saffron.

“What is wrong? The tendency to politicise every issue is going to an extreme,” Bommai told reporters after launching the scheme in Kalaburagi district.

“Saffron colour is a part of the national flag. We cannot understand why people get affected if they see the saffron color. We are building the classrooms and dedicating them to Swami Vivekananda who was a monk who wore saffron clothes.”

The Viveka scheme will see the Karnataka government construct 7,601 classrooms in schools across the state. Bommai had announced it to mark the completion of his first year in office.

A controversy erupted Sunday after the state’s school education minister B C Nagesh said the Viveka classrooms will be “uniform in nature” and painted saffron. Speaking at an event in north Karnataka’s Gadag district, Nagesh said: “The new Viveka classrooms will be saffron in color as per the suggestion of architects and not in line with any ideology.”

Nagesh has in the past been at the forefront of controversies, particularly over the revision of school textbooks. He had also drawn flak amid the hijab row after proposing a uniform for students without the Islamic headgear.

His comments on saffron classrooms drew flak from the opposition Congress and educationsts, who accused the ruling BJP in the state of “subverting” the educational system.Educationist Niranjanaradhya V P called the government’s move to paint clasrooms saffron “a new form of saffronisation of education”.

Advertisement

At a press conference on Monday, Congress working president KPCC working president Salim Ahmed accused the government of resorting to diversionary tactics for the past three years. Instead of painting classrooms saffron, he said, the government should focus on more important issues.

“They should be ashamed. There aren’t enough classrooms, books and mid-day meals are not provided to students, and there aren’t enough teachers,” Ahmed said, adding the Congress does not fear the saffron colour, but “only opposes the ploy to saffronise the minds of children in the state.”

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily described the proposal as an attempt to subvert the educational system built on the principles of scientific inquiry as envisioned by Jawaharlal Nehru. “We are not opposed to the colour per se,” he said, adding that BJP did not hold any rights over the colour saffron.

Advertisement

Priyank Kharge, MLA and head of the KPCC communications department said: “Why do they have to paint it in saffron itself? They can paint the tricolor if they desire so.”