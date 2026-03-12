Routine revision of guideline rates essential to provide adequate compensation to landowners: Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda noted that there was a huge gap between guideline rates and the market value of land. (Photo: Krishna Byre Gowda/ Facebook)

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Wednesday that periodic revisions to property guideline rates were the only way to ensure justice for landowners when compensating for land acquisition.

He was responding to a question from BJP MLC K S Naveen in the Legislative Council, who asked whether it was fair to compensate farmers for current land acquisitions using guideline rates set before 2019.

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, Gowda said, provided a clear definition of compensation for land acquisition. “Once a preliminary notification is issued, guideline rates are not revised for that land. Instead, either the existing guideline rate or the average of registered sale deeds from the past three years is considered. Whichever is higher becomes the basis for compensation,” he said.