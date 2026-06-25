Writer’s Corner: Roopa Pai brings Kannada poet K S Nissar Ahmed to English readers

Roopa Pai who has translated a collection of Kannada poems by K S Nissar Ahmed into English - 'Every Day a Celebration'. (Express: Sourced)

For decades in Karnataka, the late K S Nissar Ahmed has been a household literary name. A geologist, he published a vast array of poetry that touched almost every genre imaginable, from critiques of American policy, an ode to Krishna, and his own thoughts on orthodoxy within his community.

And so it was no small task for writer Roopa Pai, a veteran author in her own right, to take on the task of translating a collection of his poems as her first formal foray into translating Kannada poetry, Every Day a Celebration.

Pai, who is well known for her children’s books, recalls that this journey began with a series of blog posts on sportspersons that went viral during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Building on the momentum, she decided to translate a few poems that year on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava – and it so happened that she selected poems by Nissar Ahmed. Later, she got the opportunity to translate five of his poems for publication in a journal.