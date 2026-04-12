A simple night-time habit to prevent snake bites: Romulus and Zai Whitaker share practical advice

How do male cobras compete for the attention of a female? Do snakes build nests for their eggs? All these questions and more were the subject of a session in Bengaluru last week, centred on The Book of Indian Snakes, recently released by famed herpetologists Romulus Whitaker and Zai Whitaker.

Uniquely, a large portion of the audience at the Bangalore International Centre last Sunday was young children, all deeply interested in snakes, as shown by the questions they frequently directed at the herpetologists.

Zai and Romulus explained the steps taken to ensure the availability of anti-venom in cases of snakebite, especially amongst the ‘Big Four’ venomous snakes of India (the cobra, common krait, Russel’s viper, and saw-scaled viper).