A simple night-time habit to prevent snake bites: Romulus and Zai Whitaker share practical advice

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How do male cobras compete for the attention of a female? Do snakes build nests for their eggs? All these questions and more were the subject of a session in Bengaluru last week, centred on The Book of Indian Snakes, recently released by famed herpetologists Romulus Whitaker and Zai Whitaker.
Uniquely, a large portion of the audience at the Bangalore International Centre last Sunday was young children, all deeply interested in snakes, as shown by the questions they frequently directed at the herpetologists.
Zai and Romulus explained the steps taken to ensure the availability of anti-venom in cases of snakebite, especially amongst the ‘Big Four’ venomous snakes of India (the cobra, common krait, Russel’s viper, and saw-scaled viper).
According to them, some of the difficulties include ensuring the anti-venom’s effectiveness across a range of venomous snakes, as snakes in different areas may differ in venom composition even within the same species.
Romulus also underscored that snakes are not usually aggressive – the snake is often more afraid of the human and is more likely to flee than bite. Alongside a host of snake-related information delivered over an hour, Romulus and Zai also offered some practical advice on avoiding snake bites in certain circumstances, stemming from an incident when Romulus once stepped on a Russell’s viper, luckily escaping unbitten.
Romulus said, “I keep telling people in rural areas, especially farmers, to use a light at night when they go to turn on a pump for rice fields, for example. “I met a farmer who, unfortunately, had been bitten by a Russell’s viper. He said he had walked the same path for twenty years to turn on the pump and didn’t use a light. But one night he stepped on the viper and got bitten.”
Zai added, “A lot of bites happen at night, when the snake doesn’t see us and we don’t see the snake.”
They also shared details of their work with the Irula community, including their efforts in the United States to control feral invasive python populations (originating from released pets), which are now taking over ecosystems, outcompeting American species, and even preying on alligators on occasion.
Zai said, recalling the first time she had met members of the community, “They are amazing in their use of the forest for medicines, food, ornaments for religious purposes….by that time, Romulus was working with them to collect venom for the Haffkine Institute to make anti-venom.”
Several books authored separately and together by Romulus and Zai were also signed by them after the event, alongside books co-authored by Romulus Whitaker and his wife Janaki Lenin, such as his memoir: Snakes, Drugs, Rock and Roll.
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