Rohini Sindhuri didn’t obtain clearances for building pool at DC’s bungalow: Report

Former Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri did not obtain necessary clearances before constructing a swimming pool at the DC’s bungalow, which is a heritage property, a probe report submitted by Mysuru Regional Commissioner GC Prakash has stated.

Recently in an order, Revenue Secretary Manjunath Prasad had asked Prakash to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report. In the three-page report submitted to the government, Prakash has identified several lapses.

The government ordered the probe following complaints from former minister and JD(S) MLA S R Mahesh, former Mysuru city corporation (MCC) corporator K V Mallesh and Kodagu-Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha. They had alleged that the DC’s residence is a heritage property and rules have been violated to construct the swimming pool.

The probe report, in its conclusion, states the project did not have any public interest to qualify for a pilot project as the swimming pool was not meant for the public.

The project was launched on December 30, 2020, and completed on February 26, 2021, the report states.

Earlier in a complaint, SR Mahesh alleged that Sindhuri had constructed an indoor swimming pool and gym at a cost of Rs 50 lakh at the official residence of the deputy commissioner of Mysuru.

Sindhuri had said that the construction of the pool and gym was as per norms and regulations. She had also said that the facility was built at the bungalow as a pilot project of the government-owned Nirmiti Kendra and claimed that all the allegations were motivated and baseless.