Rock band assaulted in Bengaluru for not singing Kannada songs, lodge police complaint

A rock band has lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru after their members were allegedly attacked for not performing Kannada songs at an event. Mahadevapura police said a case had been filed and investigation was underway.

Advertising

The incident took place in Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Whitefield last Friday when members of a Bengaluru-based rock band named Musication were performing. The keyboardist of the band sustained eye injuries after a group of almost 20 people from the audience assaulted him. The matter came to light after a Facebook post put up by a co-musician condemning the incident went viral.

“We have got access to the CCTV footage and an investigation into the matter is underway,” a police officer from Mahadevapura police station said.

Elaborating the incident, the vocalist of the band told Indianexpress.com that the assault took place after 9 pm at the venue when the band members were packing their instruments after the gig.

Advertising

“It was then when some people, visibly drunk, came to us demanding that we play a Kannada number. As the show was over and the sound engineers begun to pack up, we volunteered to play the song for them as my guitarist pulled out the acoustic guitar. Two of them started raising their voices, saying they wanted to listen to the song via the sound system live. However, realising that it was not possible, they picked up an argument with us,” he said.

The group got further agitated after they saw the keyboardist recording the incident on his smartphone. “Realising that he (the keyboardist) was catching the issue on camera, the men assaulted him, snatched his phone and smashed it on the floor. They then used the mic stand to hit him on the face. They further made a ruckus at the venue and left,” the vocalist recalled the incident.

The members of the band also alleged that the venue authorities failed to provide any support to them during the incident. “We were promised that Phoenix MarketCity would themselves lodge an FIR in the nearest police station on our behalf but there has been no response from them. Neither did they support us morally nor they offer any reimbursement or aid for the injured’s treatment,” the members of Musication, who hail from Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal alleged.

Later, the band filed a complaint at the Mahadevapura police station requesting the cops to take account of the CCTV footage from the venue. “We have got access to the CCTV footage and an investigation into the matter is underway,” a police officer from Mahadevapura police station confirmed. He added that the case is filed based on the complaint submitted by the band for assualt.

Clarifying that the band had already performed a Kannada song midway through the gig, members of Musication said they chose not to play another Kannada song as there was more demand for Hindi songs from the audience.

“The reason we were attacked was not playing Kannada songs whereas we always try to play one or 2 Kannada/regional songs in our setlist for our love of the regional music and we did the same that day as well. Few of us were attacked by a mic stand – CAN YOU IMAGINE ?? We are gradually approaching a situation where we will put ourselves in a situation of war in the name of language, culture, religion, cast,” Musication stated in a post on their official Facebook page.

According to the band members, the injured musician is still under treatment at a private hospital.

Reacting to the issue, Phoenix Marketcity Mall said in a statement, “The incident happened after the band performance was over and personal remarks between the two parties lead to physical altercation. Our security had to rush back and intervene but the altercation had already happened. We have advised to every event organizer that artists should not get into direct argument with audience.”

Last month, a Kerala-based hip-hop band named Street Academics were forced to get off the stage after some people in the audience objected to their singing in Malayalam.

READ| Kerala band forced off stage in Bengaluru after unruly pub-goers object to singing in Malayalam