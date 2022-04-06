Road rage: Bengaluru youth stabbed to death, 3 arrested

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in a case of road rage in Bengaluru Tuesday after a minor collision between two motorcycles. Three persons, including a minor, were arrested later in the day.

The deceased, identified as Chandru, was a resident of Jai Maruthinagar and was on his way back from an eatery along with his friend Simon Raj around 2:30 am on a motorcycle. In the Haleguddadahalli area, Chandru’s bike reportedly collided with another bike which resulted in a heated argument. It turned ugly when Chandru was attacked with a knife and the accused sped away. Raj also sustained injuries. Chandru was rushed to Victoria hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant said, “Chandru and Simon Raj, residents of Cottonpete, are from the Christian community. They had gone to an eatery on the Mysore Road and while returning on a bike, they collided with another two-wheeler being driven by Shahid. The incident led to a quarrel, which was joined by the others and Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh and the three fled from the spot. Chandru was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. All the three accused have been arrested.”

A police officer said, “It was Raj’s birthday Tuesday and the duo was out to celebrate with their friends. During Ramzan, many shops on the Mysore Road, especially near Padarayanapura, Cottonpet areas, remain open during the night hours.”

The police said they arrested Shahid Pasha (21), Shahid Goli (22) and a minor. The trio was arrested based on CCTV footage and from information gathered from the area. The three accused are currently in police custody for interrogation.

Meanwhile, a few BJP leaders, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP national secretary C T Ravi, said Chandru was murdered because he did not speak to the accused in Urdu. Although Jnanendra later withdrew his statement, Ravi stuck to his point.