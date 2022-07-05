Proud moment for Bengaluru family as 23-year-old with Down syndrome is first Indian to be selected for premier fashion show

Bengaluru’s Riza Reji is the first Indian to be officially selected for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s (GLOBAL) annual fashion show – Be Beautiful, Be Yourself – which features over 20 models with Down syndrome. Scheduled to be held on November 12 in Denver, US, the event will raise funds for research on the cognitive impairment.

Riza’s family says the 23-year-old was always inclined toward the arts. A theatre practitioner with the Chrysalis Performance Art Centre in the city, Riza has trained under Diana Tholoor, who works with children with special needs. Riza is also a dancer who trains with choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Also Read | These creative ‘no-parking’ signs in Bengaluru have car owners nodding in agreement

Speaking about how art and theatre helped shape her emotions, Riza said: “Theatre played a significant role in my life. It helped me open up and express my thoughts and feelings. This helped me present myself during the auditions. Getting selected and being the only contestant from India for this fashion event is really a surprise for me. I am excited and nervous at the same time. I am practising to prepare my verbal skills and also contemplating my fashion choices for the event.”

Riza’s mother, Anita Reji, co-founder of Beautiful Together, a Bengaluru-based foundation that empowers persons with disabilities, said, “Riza is verbally active and very expressive about her emotions. She does not mask herself behind her disability and is emotive. In fact, she is a drama queen, I must say. She is very fond of venturing into the creative and artistic space and loves to gel along with people”.

Anita strongly feels that fashion shows like these help set a precedent and instill hope for persons with disabilities to achieve their dreams.

“This fashion show is significant to Riza and all other models with Down syndrome. India is still lagging in this space and there is a taboo around persons with disabilities. Events like these will bring out the creative side of many such individuals diagnosed with different disorders,” said Anita.

Riza was selected in the online auditions in February this year. The criteria were her costumes (she chose an Indo-Western fusion look), a question-and-answer session on her personality, and a short ramp walk.