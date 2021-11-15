River linking: DPR only after deciding states’ water share, says Amit Shah on Karnataka CM’s appeal

Convinced by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s appeal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the Union Water Resources Ministry to decide on the allocation of water share of the respective basin states before preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Palar river linking project.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on his return from Tirupati after attending the Southern Zonal Council meeting held Sunday, Bommai said, “Many issues related to southern states were resolved at the meeting. The Union home minister, who chaired the meeting, issued instructions to the Union Water Resources Ministry especially on river-linking projects. Shah instructed the ministry officials to consider Karnataka’s forceful stand to decide on the share of waters of the states before proceeding to prepare the DPR.”

The chief minister also stated that he had strongly urged the Union government to take appropriate measures to issue the gazette notification on Krishna Water Tribunal-2 award. “I made a strong presentation on the irrigation projects of the state at the meet.”

The meeting also discussed providing necessary land for the Metro Rail project in Bengaluru. Shah asked the states to initiate measures to avoid use of antibiotics in fishing, quick disposal of Pocso cases and filing of chargesheets in a given time frame, Bommai said.

The Mekedatu project too was raised, but it could not be taken up for discussion as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister did not attend the meeting. The Union Water Resources Minister would be urged to remove the obstacles for implementation of the Mekedatu project. “The issue was discussed with legal experts during my recent visit to Delhi,” Bommai said.

Referring to the water dispute with Tamil Nadu, Bommai further said, “The dispute has been lingering since the pre-Independence period. Tamil Nadu has been indulging in politics over river water sharing. The neighbouring state has been raising objections even after the Cauvery Tribunal pronounced its award. We too have submitted our objections against Tamil Nadu’s stand. These issues should be resolved judicially.”

Replying to a question on the progress of the Peripheral Ring Road project, the chief minister said two meetings had been held in this regard. A few changes have been made in the proposed project. It will be finalised soon, he added.