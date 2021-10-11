Ritu Raj Awasthi takes oath as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Monday took oath as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Governor Tawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the new chief justice.

Justice Awasthi succeeds Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka who was elevated as a Supreme Court judge in August. Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was acting Chief Justice till now, has been elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

Born on July 3, 1960, Ritu Raj Awasthi graduated in law from Lucknow University in 1986. He practised in civil, service and educational matters at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court and has also worked as the assistant solicitor general of India. He was elevated as an additional judge on April 13, 2009 and was made permanent judge on December 24, 2010.