Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Rising Omicron cases: Karnataka announces restrictions on New Year celebrations

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said restrictions would be in place from December 30 to January 2.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
December 21, 2021 8:45:51 pm
Beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital amid fear of spread of 'Omicron variant' in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced restrictions on public celebrations of new year in the wake of rising cases of Omicron in the state.

“The mass gatherings at any place across the state for new year celebrations have been banned. However, the seating capacity at pubs and restaurants has been restricted to 50 percent with no special events like DJ. The staff at pubs and restaurants should be fully vaccinated,” the CM said.

The decision was taken in consultation with health experts.

Bommai further said that the rules apply to the apartment premises also. “The resident welfare associations must see that large gatherings and parties in their premises are not permitted,” he said. Detailed guidelines will be released soon.

With the concern arising over the emergence of Omicron, Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) last week recommended subdued new year celebrations.

The expert panel has recommended the prohibition of gatherings on large or small scale in established venues on New Year’s eve. It has also recommended that organised gatherings in pubs, restaurants, clubs and celebrations on major roads, malls and other public places should not be allowed though regular activities can continue in pubs, restaurants and clubs.

Since there is a possibility of public celebrations turning into super-spreader events for Covid-19, the TAC recommended that new year celebrations be limited to homes.

