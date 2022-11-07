Right-wing group asks Bengaluru cops to revoke permission to show by Vir Das

Another stand-up comedy show in Bengaluru is now under threat of being cancelled with Right-wing group Janajagruthi Vedike urging the police to cancel permission given to noted comedian Vir Das to hold the show.

A letter submitted at the Vyalikaval police station by Mohan Gowda, state spokesperson of the outfit, demanded that “(sic) this program be canceled immediately.” The comedian, according to the petition, had passed derogatory remarks against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India at a show at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, which “denigrated the nation”, the outfit added.

The outfit took offence at a line in the Washington show where Vir Das said, “In India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night.”

“In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore. When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problem due to communal accidents, such events which would vitiate the law and order (situation) and should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be canceled immediately,” the letter read.

In September this year, a show by stand-up comedian Atul Khatri was cancelled at the last minute after police denied permission for the show.

The police, however, had blamed the organisers for the cancellation saying that they had sought permission for the event at the last minute and should have approached the police at least two days prior to the event.

In August, comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show was cancelled by the city police after Right-wing group Jai Shri Ram Sena filed a complaint with the police alleging that his show had hurt Hindu sentiments. A show of the same comedian was cancelled in 2021 due to opposition from Right-wing groups.