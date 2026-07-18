Right-wing activists assault 2 Bangladeshis for ‘illegal stay’ near Bengaluru, booked

The Bengaluru district police have also initiated an inquiry after allegations surfaced that cops were receiving ‘protection money’ from Bangladeshis staying illegally in the area.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jul 18, 2026 07:43 PM IST
Bengaluru triple murder, Bengaluru mother murder, Bengaluru family murder, family murder, triple murder, Bengaluru police, Indian express news, current affairsAccording to the police, the activists visited a labourers' colony on Friday, alleging that several Bangladeshi nationals were residing there illegally. (File photo for representational use)
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The Bengaluru district police Saturday said they have registered a case against a group of right-wing activists for allegedly assaulting two Bangladeshis in Chokkanahalli village under the limits of the Nandagudi police station.

According to the police, the activists visited a labourers’ colony on Friday, alleging that several Bangladeshi nationals were residing there illegally. During the visit, they allegedly assaulted two men and recorded the incident. The footage was later circulated on social media.

The activists further alleged that some undocumented immigrants were paying “protection money” to police personnel. They also claimed to have found the contact numbers of certain police personnel on the mobile phones of the two men.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against the activists on charges of assault.

Meanwhile, the two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Bilal and Rafi, were taken into custody and handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for verification and further legal proceedings. The police said they would face deportation if found to be staying in the country illegally.

Also Read | Mangaluru police arrest 3 agents in crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis

Taking note of the allegations against police personnel, the police have also ordered a departmental inquiry.

“A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the allegations against police personnel. If any wrongdoing is established during the inquiry, strict disciplinary action will follow,” a senior police officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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