Right-wing activists assault 2 Bangladeshis for ‘illegal stay’ near Bengaluru, booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru district police Saturday said they have registered a case against a group of right-wing activists for allegedly assaulting two Bangladeshis in Chokkanahalli village under the limits of the Nandagudi police station.
According to the police, the activists visited a labourers’ colony on Friday, alleging that several Bangladeshi nationals were residing there illegally. During the visit, they allegedly assaulted two men and recorded the incident. The footage was later circulated on social media.
The activists further alleged that some undocumented immigrants were paying “protection money” to police personnel. They also claimed to have found the contact numbers of certain police personnel on the mobile phones of the two men.
Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against the activists on charges of assault.
Meanwhile, the two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Bilal and Rafi, were taken into custody and handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for verification and further legal proceedings. The police said they would face deportation if found to be staying in the country illegally.
Taking note of the allegations against police personnel, the police have also ordered a departmental inquiry.
“A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the allegations against police personnel. If any wrongdoing is established during the inquiry, strict disciplinary action will follow,” a senior police officer said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram