Right-wing activists assault 2 Bangladeshis for ‘illegal stay’ near Bengaluru, booked

According to the police, the activists visited a labourers' colony on Friday, alleging that several Bangladeshi nationals were residing there illegally. (File photo for representational use)

The Bengaluru district police Saturday said they have registered a case against a group of right-wing activists for allegedly assaulting two Bangladeshis in Chokkanahalli village under the limits of the Nandagudi police station.

According to the police, the activists visited a labourers’ colony on Friday, alleging that several Bangladeshi nationals were residing there illegally. During the visit, they allegedly assaulted two men and recorded the incident. The footage was later circulated on social media.

The activists further alleged that some undocumented immigrants were paying “protection money” to police personnel. They also claimed to have found the contact numbers of certain police personnel on the mobile phones of the two men.