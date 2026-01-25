Right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli booked again, this time over ‘benami property’ allegations against Karnataka top cop M A Saleem

The Bengaluru police came across a video in which Puneeth Kerehalli was allegedly seen making remarks against Karnataka DG&IGP M A Saleem (in pic). (File Photo)

Soon after self-claimed right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli was arrested and released on bail for the second time this month, the Bengaluru police Friday registered a suo motu case against him for allegedly claiming that Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) M A Saleem was sheltering illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in his ‘benami’ property.

In the fresh case registered at the cybercrime police station, Kerehalli has been booked under Section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief), and 197(1)(c) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).