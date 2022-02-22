No hijab ban, only reasonable curbs subject to institutional discipline: Karnataka AG

Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, on Tuesday, told the High Court that there is no restriction on wearing hijab in India, however, he added, there are some reasonable restrictions subject to institutional discipline. He made these remarks on the behalf of the state government before the full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit, who is hearing a batch of petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

AG Navadgi also added that the hijab ban does not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution which guarantees the freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion and that the right to wear the headscarf falls under the category of 19(1)(A) and not Article 25 as has been argued by the petitioners.

AG Navadgi further said the institutional restriction in the present case is only inside the educational institutions and not anywhere else.

“The right to wear hijab falls under Article 19(1)(A) and not Article 25. If one wishes to wear hijab, then there is no restriction ‘subject to the institutional discipline’. The rights claimed under Article 19(1)(A) is related to Article 19(2) where the government places a reasonable restriction subjected to institutional restriction,” news agency PTI quoted Navadgi as saying.

Citing the example of France, where there is a total prohibition of hijab in public life, the AG contended that it does not mean there is no Islamic religion in that country. “I am citing France to test whether hijab is essential,” he added.

Navadgi further argued before the full bench that the independent claim of 19(1)(A), which is related to the freedom of expression, cannot go together with Article 25.

“The consequence of the demand to declare hijab as an essential religious practice is huge because there is an element of compulsion or else you will be expelled from the community,” Navadgi told the court.

Further, the AG dismissed the charge that denial to wear Hijab was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination of every sort.

“There is no discrimination whatsoever, as has been claimed invoking under Article 15. These are bland allegations,” Navadgi argued.

Navadgi winded up his argument quoting the famous number from 1967 Hindi movie ‘Hamraaz’ — ‘Na Munh Chhupa Ke Jiyo, Na Sar Jhuka Ke Jiyo. Ghamo Ka Daur Bhi Aye To Muskara Ke jiyo.’ (Neither live hiding your face, nor bow down. Even in trying times, live with a smile.)

The HC adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the bench said it wishes to dispose of the case this week itself and sought the cooperation of all the parties involved.

(With inputs from PTI)