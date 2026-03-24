Ricky Rai appears before police in Bengaluru Lamborghini stunt case; counsel says ‘brake issue is being termed drifting’

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Ricky Rai, son of former underworld figure Muthappa Rai, appeared before Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park traffic police on Tuesday in connection with the Lamborghini drifting case, having already obtained anticipatory bail from the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
While talking to the media, Rai’s counsel, G Narayanaswamy, said the incident was being mischaracterised. “The driver was behind the wheel. Ricky Rai has not committed any offence. Nor was he involved in drifting. The car developed a brake issue, which is now being termed drifting,” he said, adding that Rai had returned to India only a day before the incident.
After questioning, Rai, 35, was released and escorted out through a rear exit to avoid media interaction.
Rai, who had been served notices to join the investigation, visited the police station to submit documents and seek the release of the KA-05-NR-0009 Lamborghini, which the police had towed away from his home in Sadashivanagar as part of the inquiry.
The case stems from a viral video showing a Lamborghini performing a “donut” stunt at the Anil Kumble Circle Junction on MG Road between 2 am and 3 am on March 21. A suo motu FIR was then registered under sections 184 and 189 of the Motor Vehicles Act and section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for dangerous and reckless driving.
CCTV footage from the area indicated that two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, though investigators have yet to establish who was behind the wheel.
Authorities are also verifying the car’s ownership details with the Regional Transport Office, as it was originally registered in the name of a Delhi-based individual.
Police sources said Rai had initially not responded to notices issued over the weekend, adding that further investigation was ongoing to determine liability and the circumstances leading to the incident.
The police said the investigation would focus on identifying the driver and establishing whether the act was intentional or the result of a mechanical failure.
Drifting, which involves deliberate oversteering to cause loss of traction, is typically confined to controlled motorsport environments. Performing such manoeuvres on public roads poses serious risks to motorists and pedestrians.
Rai is known for his high-profile lifestyle and ownership of luxury vehicles, which he often showcases on social media.
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