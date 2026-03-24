Ricky Rai appears before police in Bengaluru Lamborghini stunt case; counsel says ‘brake issue is being termed drifting’

Rai is known for his high-profile lifestyle and ownership of luxury vehicles, which he often showcases on social media. (Photo by special arrangement)

Ricky Rai, son of former underworld figure Muthappa Rai, appeared before Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park traffic police on Tuesday in connection with the Lamborghini drifting case, having already obtained anticipatory bail from the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

While talking to the media, Rai’s counsel, G Narayanaswamy, said the incident was being mischaracterised. “The driver was behind the wheel. Ricky Rai has not committed any offence. Nor was he involved in drifting. The car developed a brake issue, which is now being termed drifting,” he said, adding that Rai had returned to India only a day before the incident.

After questioning, Rai, 35, was released and escorted out through a rear exit to avoid media interaction.