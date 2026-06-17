‘It’s classical musicians who break cultural barriers’: Rickey Kej at Expresso on Culture

Triple-Grammy awardee musician Ricky Kej spoke at The Indian Express Expresso on Culture event at the Taj West End in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Bollywood and film music may continue to dominate the charts, but it’s classical musicians who have “actually broken cultural barriers”, triple-Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej said at Expresso on Culture by The Indian Express in Bengaluru.

Kej described the phenomenon as the “Pandit Ravi Shankar effect”, elaborating that while mainstream Bollywood music could attract the Indian diaspora abroad, classical musicians like Ravi Shankar drew crowds from across national boundaries.

“I remember seeing a concert of his when I was 19 years old in the Bay Area. Until then, I had seen a lot of Bollywood concerts in America, and they were filled with people from the Indian diaspora. But when I went for this Pandit Ravi Shankar concert, I was shocked that the demographic inside the theatre was representative of the demographic of the city (San Francisco) itself,” he said.