scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Bengaluru: RGUHS files case against lawyer, says he appeared on its behalf in HC without permission

Shivakumar S Badwadagu represented Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences without approval from its legal department, the university told the police.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 4, 2022 3:00:50 pm
Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru. (File)

Officials from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, have approached the police saying that a lawyer appeared on their behalf before the Karnataka High Court, without authorisation, in several cases related to the malpractice reported in the postgraduate medical entrance examination at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, in 2011.

University officials told the police that recently, while reviewing the cases, they realised that they were losing many cases and learnt that Shivakumar S Badwadagu was representing the university, without approval from its legal department. Badwadagu allegedly appeared before the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court, claiming to be representing RGUHS, the university told the police.

Officials at the Tilak Nagar police station, where a case was registered on July 29, said that the lawyer was successful in getting 11 cases disposed of in favour of the accused. The police registered a case against Shivakumar for cheating, causing disappearance of evidence and impersonation and said that they would transfer the case to Dharwad police.

In the complaint, M R Ravikumar, registrar (administration) of RGUHS, said that Shivakumar was appointed to handle RGUHS cases from 2010 but was not authorised to appear for the 2011 malpractice cases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
More from Bangalore

In January 2011, few candidates complained to the RGUHS registrar about alleged malpractices in conduct of the examination. On the basis of the Lokayukta report, RGUHS annulled the results of 11 candidates and they were not permitted to take part in counselling for admission to PG courses in various colleges. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later investigated the case.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:00:50 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

3

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Women’s Hammer Throw qualification soon
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Women’s Hammer Throw qualification soon

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks
Explained

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement