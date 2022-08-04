Bengaluru: RGUHS files case against lawyer, says he appeared on its behalf in HC without permission

August 4, 2022 3:00:50 pm
Officials from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, have approached the police saying that a lawyer appeared on their behalf before the Karnataka High Court, without authorisation, in several cases related to the malpractice reported in the postgraduate medical entrance examination at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, in 2011.
University officials told the police that recently, while reviewing the cases, they realised that they were losing many cases and learnt that Shivakumar S Badwadagu was representing the university, without approval from its legal department. Badwadagu allegedly appeared before the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court, claiming to be representing RGUHS, the university told the police.
Officials at the Tilak Nagar police station, where a case was registered on July 29, said that the lawyer was successful in getting 11 cases disposed of in favour of the accused. The police registered a case against Shivakumar for cheating, causing disappearance of evidence and impersonation and said that they would transfer the case to Dharwad police.
In the complaint, M R Ravikumar, registrar (administration) of RGUHS, said that Shivakumar was appointed to handle RGUHS cases from 2010 but was not authorised to appear for the 2011 malpractice cases.
In January 2011, few candidates complained to the RGUHS registrar about alleged malpractices in conduct of the examination. On the basis of the Lokayukta report, RGUHS annulled the results of 11 candidates and they were not permitted to take part in counselling for admission to PG courses in various colleges. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later investigated the case.
